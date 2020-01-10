With President Trump’s impulsive, unnecessary decision to assassinate Gen. Qassem Soleimani, any draw down of troops in the Middle East seems now a pipe dream. Mr. Trump has put our troops in harm’s way as much as George W. Bush did by invading Iraq. He has not shown “fidelity” to voters by abusing his power for his personal political gain. Such actions are the antithesis of good fiduciary behavior. A good fiduciary acts in the best interests of his client or ward, not his own. President Trump failed as a fiduciary of his charity, forced to pay millions for stealing from the charity for his personal gain. He is doing the same thing with the presidency.