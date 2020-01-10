In a recent commentary, Lew Jan Olowski claims President Donald Trump is a “faithful fiduciary” to Americans because “he prioritizes voters’ interests in domestic and foreign policy,” citing reducing the tax burden, promoting hydrocarbon production, repealing DACA, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and reducing deployments in the Middle East (“This is why Trump should be reelected,” Jan. 7). However, the majority of Americans have not benefited and/or are not in favor of these policies, which actually only benefit the very rich and embolden the racist portion of President Trump’s base.
According to Gallup, 83% of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, favor the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. The tax burden reduction is clearly temporary. The budget deficit has surpassed $21 trillion, and we will all soon be bearing that burden, our children and grandchildren, certainly bearing the brunt. Most Americans do not support promoting hydrocarbon production either, instead favoring renewable energy sources that protect the environment. Similarly, only a small minority, less than 30%, favored withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement.
With President Trump’s impulsive, unnecessary decision to assassinate Gen. Qassem Soleimani, any draw down of troops in the Middle East seems now a pipe dream. Mr. Trump has put our troops in harm’s way as much as George W. Bush did by invading Iraq. He has not shown “fidelity” to voters by abusing his power for his personal political gain. Such actions are the antithesis of good fiduciary behavior. A good fiduciary acts in the best interests of his client or ward, not his own. President Trump failed as a fiduciary of his charity, forced to pay millions for stealing from the charity for his personal gain. He is doing the same thing with the presidency.
Mr. Trump does not deserve to be reelected and I believe will go down in history as the worst president there has ever been.
Lisa Siano, Columbia
