Trump GOP’s ‘sky-is-falling’ approach is failing | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, I find The Baltimore Sun’s political cartoons to be gratuitously inflammatory, in this instance against President Biden and Democrats (”Biden’s victory lap,” Nov. 16). The sky-is-falling mentality that the GOP strategically uses to stoke fear among its followers (in lieu of having actual policies) is losing its allure given the recent elections and the clear preference of the American people for President Joe Biden’s party versus the alternative.

Biden continues to be underestimated despite having passed unprecedented legislation without the benefit of having gotten a single Republican vote in the process. The silent majority of millions of Americans who voted in favor of unspectacular results over unabashed lying and mean-spirited abuses of power have been aroused, and the best the Republican Party can offer is a Trump wannabe.

Are you tired of all the winning Trump predicted yet?

— Neil Rauch, Pikesville

