Trump's disgusting response to writer's rape allegation

President Donald Trump of course denied the claim of rape against him by writer E. Jean Carroll with the curious statement of “she’s not my type!” Exactly what is the type of woman that he would rape (“Trump says famed advice columnist who accused him of sexual assault is ‘not my type,’” June 24)?

You may recall that he famously threatened to sue all of his accusers of sexual misconduct once the election was over. Of course, he never did due to the fact that he would have to testify under oath.

Jon Jacobson, Ruxton