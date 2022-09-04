The person hurting Donald Trump the most is Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist while walking to a vehicle outside of Trump Tower in New York City on August 10, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images) (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

If it is not the Deep State or the media that bear responsibility for Donald Trump’s troubles, then what or who is the guilty party? Could it be the former president himself (”Jonah Goldberg: The paradox of Trump’s charisma,” Aug. 24)?

Given Mr. Trump’s proclivity to being the center of controversy, the likelihood of history treating his post-presidency as meaningful seems improbable, especially with the Mar-a-Lago documents breach looming large.

Before he lost his battle with Alzheimer’s, Ronald Reagan organized his memoirs and supervised the creation of the Reagan Presidential Library from his beloved ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Jimmy Carter established The Carter Center, an organization dedicated to advancing democracy and George W. Bush pursued his passion for painting with one collection dedicated to veterans.

The common thread for these post-presidencies, like so many others, is dignity and decorum, attributes yet to appear in Mr. Trump’s Oval Office afterlife.

— Jim Paladino, Tampa, Florida

