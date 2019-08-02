People with influence and power must stand up against Trump’s racism

Thank you so much for your stinging retort to the racist and demeaning statements about Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city and citizens of Baltimore (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” June 27). It is immensely important for people in positions of influence and power (The Baltimore Sun, the Washington National Cathedral, etc.) to speak the truth about what is really going and being said in Washington D.C. and across our nation.