People with influence and power must stand up against Trump’s racism

Thank you so much for your stinging retort to the racist and demeaning statements about Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city and citizens of Baltimore (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” June 27). It is immensely important for people in positions of influence and power (The Baltimore Sun, the Washington National Cathedral, etc.) to speak the truth about what is really going and being said in Washington D.C. and across our nation.
We need to show all people in our nation and in the world the respect they deserve in their humanity. Every town, city and country has its problems, but that is no excuse to use demeaning and dismissive language and actions toward them. The leaders of our country, regardless of whether they are from a village, town, city, county or state should be respecting all citizens and attempting to lift all boats.
Judy Klatt, Brookfield, Wis.
