Trump’s racism should be a big factor in election | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2020 3:36 PM
Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., walks out of the elevator with President-elect Donald Trump in the Trump Tower lobby in New York, Jan. 16, 2017. President Trump has hired very few Black officials to positions of authority in the White House and for his reelection effort, and his campaign has stoked racial divisions to an extent not seen since George Wallace's run in 1968. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)

I read the heartfelt commentary by Serge Thomas (“I was a loyal, lifelong Black Republican until Trump," Sept. 16) and was impressed. He presented many good reasons why one should eschew Donald Trump for the much more competent and humanitarian candidacy of Joe Biden. However, I was surprised he did not mention, to my mind at least, the most compelling reason to vote Mr. Trump out of office.

President Trump has embraced and encouraged the most racist of followers. How could anyone, especially people of color, support a man who identifies with organizations that are dedicated to eliminating people like them?

K. Gary Ambridge, Bel Air

