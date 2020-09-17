Trump’s racism should be a big factor in election | READER COMMENTARY

Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., walks out of the elevator with President-elect Donald Trump in the Trump Tower lobby in New York, Jan. 16, 2017. President Trump has hired very few Black officials to positions of authority in the White House and for his reelection effort, and his campaign has stoked racial divisions to an extent not seen since George Wallace's run in 1968. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)