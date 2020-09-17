Trump’s racism should be a big factor in election | READER COMMENTARY

I read the heartfelt commentary by Serge Thomas (“I was a loyal, lifelong Black Republican until Trump," Sept. 16) and was impressed. He presented many good reasons why one should eschew Donald Trump for the much more competent and humanitarian candidacy of Joe Biden. However, I was surprised he did not mention, to my mind at least, the most compelling reason to vote Mr. Trump out of office.
President Trump has embraced and encouraged the most racist of followers. How could anyone, especially people of color, support a man who identifies with organizations that are dedicated to eliminating people like them?
K. Gary Ambridge, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.