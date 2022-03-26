Trump was right: Putin is a genius | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin a genius (“With his praise of Putin, Trump has become a traitor to our nation,” March 2). Mr. Trump was right. Why? First, Mr. Putin got Mr. Trump elected. Second, he got Mr. Trump to try to get the U.S. out of NATO. Third, Mr. Putin’s plan to take over Eastern Europe would have worked if only Mr. Trump would have won a second term and then finally gotten the U.S. out of NATO. Eastern Europe would then have been Mr. Putin’s and Mr. Trump’s payback, and Mr. Putin’s plan would have been that Mr. Trump would have become a proxy Russian oligarch. Mr. Putin is a genius. Luckily, Mr. Trump lost his bid for a second term or else Mr. Putin’s plan would have worked perfectly. Pure genius.

Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.