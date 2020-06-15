xml:space="preserve">
Why the GOP protest vote? Trump doesn’t reflect mainstream Republican views | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 15, 2020 3:04 PM
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld speaks during a forum at the University of New Hampshire in Concord, N.H. in February. In the recent Maryland primary, Mr. Weld attracted 20% or more of the vote among Republicans in some suburban counties despite having dropped out of the race.
I was one of those Republicans who cast a protest vote for Bill Weld (“GOP ‘protest vote’ query on table,” June 14). I knew he had dropped out, but he was the only other Republican on the ballot and that was the only way to protest that Donald Trump does not represent the views of real Republicans.

Let’s see, Ronald Reagan championed free trade, standing up to the Soviet Union, a more open immigration policy, firmly supporting our allies and honesty and integrity. How can Mr. Trump claim to a member of the same party?

Wes Michael, Towson

