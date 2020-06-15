Why the GOP protest vote? Trump doesn’t reflect mainstream Republican views | READER COMMENTARY

I was one of those Republicans who cast a protest vote for Bill Weld (“GOP ‘protest vote’ query on table,” June 14). I knew he had dropped out, but he was the only other Republican on the ballot and that was the only way to protest that Donald Trump does not represent the views of real Republicans.
Let’s see, Ronald Reagan championed free trade, standing up to the Soviet Union, a more open immigration policy, firmly supporting our allies and honesty and integrity. How can Mr. Trump claim to a member of the same party?
Wes Michael, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.