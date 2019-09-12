Advertisement

With Baltimore’s Trump protest, left wing intolerance on display again

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 12, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Rep. Elijah Cummings walks to his car after speaking at the grand opening of the McCullough Street Nature Play Space in West Baltimore last month where he invited President Donald Trump to visit the black-majority city. (Kim Hairston/AP)

President Donald Trump had no more than announced his plans to come to Baltimore to attend a GOP get-together when the organizing of protests began (“Why Baltimore protests Trump: Nero tweets while we burn,” Sept. 11). Misguided special interest groups have promised to demonstrate against the POTUS here in Baltimore.

Remember when the GOP protested outside a Democratic get-together? I don’t either. Ever wonder why? Maybe it didn’t happen. If we ever needed a prime example of the intolerance of the left for any ideas or positions that differ from their own, this fits the bill.

Hopefully, the protesters and their masked Antifa henchmen will not destroy property and hurt people as they have been prone to do.

John C. Gordon, Towson

