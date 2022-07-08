Would a jury ever convict Donald Trump? | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. File. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial (”Prosecute Donald Trump: Evidence of criminal intent too damning to ignore,” June 30) urging the prosecution of Donald Trump is spot-on, but here’s the thing. Jury trial?

Just one Trump loyalist on the jury and he’ll be acquitted. There are 40 million Donald Trump devotees out there. Yes, Mr. Trump should be prosecuted, but he won’t be convicted.

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

