Given the power of the ‘Big Lie,’ prosecuting Trump a tall order | READER COMMENTARY

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) addresses the crowd as former President Donald Trump looks on during a "Save America" rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois on Saturday, June 25, 2022.(Rachel Mummey/The New York Times) (Rachel Mummey/The New York Times)

The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection is doing a marvelous job of revealing the numerous crimes and misdemeanors committed by former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election (”Jan. 6 panel to hear from top aide in Trump’s White House,” June 28). Apparently, the U.S. Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into the matter and has recently executed a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Clark, the attorney Mr. Trump intended to install as acting U.S. Attorney General in order to further his schemes to overturn the election.

Whether an indictment or prosecution ever happens, however, remains to be seen. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his staff are undoubtedly wrestling with the question of whether a conviction is even possible against Mr. Trump. Polls show that at least 30% of the U.S. population believes the “Big Lie” and all the former president’s other lies about the election and many other subjects.

Given that fact, can it be possible to impanel a jury not containing at least one MAGA fan? One such person on the jury guarantees a hung jury. More may even produce a not-guilty verdict. I do not envy the task before the Justice Department, but sincerely hope they can do the job and produce the right result for the nation.

— Thomas K. Farley, Lutherville

