Will Trump finally concede his 2020 loss? | READER COMMENTARY

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice. In 2016, although he lost the popular vote, Donald Trump was elected to the Office of the President of the United States based on the vote in the Electoral College. In 2020, despite losing both the popular vote and the Electoral College, Mr. Trump declared that he, in fact, won that election. The corollary to his assertion that he won is his claim (and that of his aides and his minions) that Joseph Biden’s presidency is illegitimate. Mr. Trump continues to claim that he won the 2020 election to this day (”Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next,” June 22).

Mr. Trump has hinted many times that he will run again in 2024, although he has not yet formally declared that intention. Here is the conundrum: If he did win the 2020 election, he has already been elected president twice, once in 2016 and again in 2020. The Constitution prohibits him from being elected to that office another time. So he must either admit that he lost the 2020 election — in which case he can run for president again in 2024 — or he can continue to allege that he won in 2020, in which case the Constitution prohibits him from running again in 2024.

What’s it going to be, Donald?

— Claire S. Hoffman, Lutherville

