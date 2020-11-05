I support Trump’s policies but it’s time for him to go | READER COMMENTARY

I’m writing this in hopes of dispelling the myth about those, including myself, who supported President Donald Trump, the titular leader of the Republican Party and someone I often discuss within my circle of fellow moderate conservative friends. Since the arrival of COVID-19, a group of very active seniors has been gathering outside a local McDonald’s to stimulate our minds and share our thoughts as to how we can help save the world and bring back what we think of as “normalcy." Our discussions, speaking by cellphones from car to car, are often stimulating, but we have yet to solve any problems.