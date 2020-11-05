I support Trump’s policies but it’s time for him to go | READER COMMENTARY

I’m writing this in hopes of dispelling the myth about those, including myself, who supported President Donald Trump, the titular leader of the Republican Party and someone I often discuss within my circle of fellow moderate conservative friends. Since the arrival of COVID-19, a group of very active seniors has been gathering outside a local McDonald’s to stimulate our minds and share our thoughts as to how we can help save the world and bring back what we think of as “normalcy." Our discussions, speaking by cellphones from car to car, are often stimulating, but we have yet to solve any problems.
I’m writing this letter in order to let so many know that, almost universally, we supported the current administration as the alternative to a more progressive and liberal society. It has often been difficult for us to witness the rhetoric and disrespect that appeared to be the mantra of President Trump. He is not a likable person, but as a non-political leader, he instituted many policies that were good for our country and citizens (“Most of the world dislikes Trump,” Oct. 21). He apparently was, as he thought of himself, a successful negotiator on the world stage.
I believe President Trump is a victim of his misguided ego. I do feel kind of sorry for this man. He could not see what we saw in his mirror. I sincerely wish him well for good health and happiness and a sense of his accomplishments that have benefited so many of us. He had many successes. He definitely was not a failure as president. Thanks, Mr. President.
J. Leonard Schleider, Baltimore
