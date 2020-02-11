Last Thursday at a morning prayer breakfast and then at his noon press conference, President Trump displayed his typical belittling, personally insulting demeanor (“Trump supporters who criticized Pelosi for tearing up the president’s speech are hypocrites,” Feb. 10). At the prayer breakfast he questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s and U.S. Senator Mitt Romney’s faiths. Then, at the noon appearance on live TV, he commented about the impeachment process by stating, “It was all [BS]," using a word this newspaper can’t print, but apparently Mr. Trump thought was fine in a public speech. Later, at the same appearance, he described people who are in opposition to him as “lowlifes, sleazebags, scum” along with “evil and sick” and “vicious and horrible.” That could be seen as below the skill of someone who has described himself as an “extremely stable genius."