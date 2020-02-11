The decorum in our national political process has decreased over the past few years. President Donald Trump is in the lead of the movement toward schoolyard behavior being seen as acceptable in all situations.
Last Thursday at a morning prayer breakfast and then at his noon press conference, President Trump displayed his typical belittling, personally insulting demeanor (“Trump supporters who criticized Pelosi for tearing up the president’s speech are hypocrites,” Feb. 10). At the prayer breakfast he questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s and U.S. Senator Mitt Romney’s faiths. Then, at the noon appearance on live TV, he commented about the impeachment process by stating, “It was all [BS]," using a word this newspaper can’t print, but apparently Mr. Trump thought was fine in a public speech. Later, at the same appearance, he described people who are in opposition to him as “lowlifes, sleazebags, scum” along with “evil and sick” and “vicious and horrible.” That could be seen as below the skill of someone who has described himself as an “extremely stable genius."
Speaker Pelosi joined in the war of words in stating at her press conference that the Mr. Trump’s State of the Union speech had “no contact with reality” and that he appeared to be “a little sedated” during the speech. And her ripping up her copy of the speech where she was very aware of her actions being seen on national TV seemed to be a passive aggressive reaction.
As I grew up, my parents taught me what was called “table manners." There was a proper way to speak and behave at a family dinner, which was different than when I was goofing off with my childhood friends. If I had ever used some of the words uttered by our current president at the dinner table, it would have been a long while before I would be allowed to goof off with friends again.
This political partisanship war of words, on both sides, is unhealthy for our country. When a airliner is approaching the ground too fast, there is an alarm that goes off in the cockpit saying “pull up, pull up, pull up!” I hope all members of the House, Senate, along with President Trump, can hear the alarm saying, “grow up, grow up, grow up!”
David C. Hill, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.