A Trump voter now seeks courtesy and respect? Was he listening? | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. File. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The gall of John T. Williams (“Where is some common sense?” July 22) is astonishing when he claims in his recent letter to the editor complaining about political polarization that “we need to treat each other and our institutions with dignity and respect.”

This, after he tells us he voted for Donald Trump twice but won’t vote for him again. Such hypocrisy renders me almost speechless.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

