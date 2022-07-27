A Trump voter now seeks courtesy and respect? Was he listening? | READER COMMENTARY

The gall of John T. Williams (“Where is some common sense?” July 22) is astonishing when he claims in his recent letter to the editor complaining about political polarization that “we need to treat each other and our institutions with dignity and respect.”
This, after he tells us he voted for Donald Trump twice but won’t vote for him again. Such hypocrisy renders me almost speechless.
Advertisement
— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.