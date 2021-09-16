Trump can’t lead US after skipping 9/11 commemoration | READER COMMENTARY

To anybody (like me) who is horrified at the thought of Donald Trump having any further political power in the United States, rest easy. By failing to join all former living presidents (except Jimmy Carter, the 96-year old whose health would not permit it) to attend the commemoration of the 9/11 tragedy, there cannot possibly be even one American citizen who could support him any longer (”Where’s Trump on 9/11? Not at ground zero,” Sept. 12). You did yourself in, Don. Hope you enjoyed the boxing match you attended that evening.
Just for the record, I am a lifelong Republican (now ashamed to say so), who cast my vote for Mr. Trump in 2016, but no way in 2020.
Robert Mills, Millers Island
