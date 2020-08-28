xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Congratulations to Trump and Pence for effectively bringing damage to Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 28, 2020 2:46 PM
Vice President Mike Pence , his wife Karen and their family wave from state as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump go to greet supporters on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Mike Pence , his wife Karen and their family wave from state as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump go to greet supporters on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Breaking news (pardon the pun): What the British were unable to accomplish, despite bombs bursting in air all through the night, the Trump administration managed. They brought damage to Fort McHenry in preparing for Vice-President Pence’s campaign speech (”Woman arrested outside Pence’s speech at Republican National Convention in Baltimore,” August 27). Let’s all take a knee for that one.

Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement