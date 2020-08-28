Congratulations to Trump and Pence for effectively bringing damage to Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

Breaking news (pardon the pun): What the British were unable to accomplish, despite bombs bursting in air all through the night, the Trump administration managed. They brought damage to Fort McHenry in preparing for Vice-President Pence’s campaign speech (”Woman arrested outside Pence’s speech at Republican National Convention in Baltimore,” August 27). Let’s all take a knee for that one.
Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm
