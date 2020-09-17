Can Trump negotiate peace with Black America? | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump is receiving credit for the peace accord in the Middle East. But, please tell me when he’ll negotiate peace for millions of Black Americans (“I was a loyal, lifelong Black Republican until Trump,” Sept. 15).
The president can negotiate peace half a world away, but he cannot negotiate peace by acknowledging systemic racism for Black Americans in this country. Why can’t he be a mature leader and recognize the fact that Black Americans need to have a brokered peace agreement and that we’re worth it?
Faye Marvin, Pikesville
