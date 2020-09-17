xml:space="preserve">
Can Trump negotiate peace with Black America? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2020 3:34 PM
President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisc. on September 1, 2020. Mr. Trump visited the Wisconsin city at the center of a raging debate over racism despite pleas to stay away and claims he is dangerously fanning tensions as a reelection ploy. File. (MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images North America/TNS)

President Donald Trump is receiving credit for the peace accord in the Middle East. But, please tell me when he’ll negotiate peace for millions of Black Americans (“I was a loyal, lifelong Black Republican until Trump,” Sept. 15).

The president can negotiate peace half a world away, but he cannot negotiate peace by acknowledging systemic racism for Black Americans in this country. Why can’t he be a mature leader and recognize the fact that Black Americans need to have a brokered peace agreement and that we’re worth it?

Faye Marvin, Pikesville

