Trump and his ilk are the opposite of patriots | READER COMMENTARY

People march towards the U.S. Capitol in support of Donald Trump with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

For some time, I have been perplexed by the sanctimonious use of the term “patriot” by those supporting former President Donald Trump and the “Big Lie.” A recent letter to the editor made such a claim (“Trump supporters are patriots,” July 31). Huh?

I believe this is a totally inaccurate application of the word. I would like to be called a patriot because I love the United States of America, the U.S. Constitution, the flag, values, principles and ideals that have made this nation great. So, as any old-timer would do, I went to my trusty, thick, old, Webster’s New International Dictionary, 2nd edition (published in 1951) to see the entry for “patriot.”

Here are the first two definitions: “1. A fellow countryman; compatriot; 2. One who loves his country and zealously supports its authority and interests.” Surely, this is not consistent with the portrait of the former president’s supporters.

What word might then be replaced in the headline? I went back to my dictionary where I believe I found the perfect replacement. Here is the definition of the replacement word: “1. To renounce and resist by force, the authority of the ruler or government to which one owes allegiance; 2. To oppose one in authority or in control; to be disobedient or insubordinate; to make resistance.”

These are definitions for the word, “rebel.” Seems to be a more accurate moniker for the Big Lie folks. They did carry Confederate battle flags into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, didn’t they?

— David Vocke, Towson

