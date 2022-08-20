A pardon of Donald Trump would not heal the nation | READER COMMENTARY

Healing our civic wounds may require deepening them. Michelle Goldberg (”The absurd argument against making Donald Trump follow the law,” Aug. 16) quoted Damon Linker’s comment that “Rather than healing the country’s civic wounds, the effort to punish [Donald] Trump will only deepen them.” This, though Ms. Goldberg disparages the quote, is technically almost correct. Under this metaphor, a doctor often tends a wound by going deeper into the cut to clear out any dirt or other foreign material therein before binding up the wound. If this step is skipped, the wound might not heal but rather fester, become infected and cause a world of problems and pain down the road.

I think that President Gerald Ford made that very error in pardoning Richard Nixon for his crimes. True, the Watergate scandal was effectively ended at that time, but even then, opinion writers suggested that the short-term peace the pardon produced would some day be disrupted by another, perhaps more virulent White House criminal. That prediction has arguably come to pass with a now-former president whose suspected crimes are exponentially more serious, more consequential to the Republic than Mr. Nixon ever imagined. I share the opinion of those writers in the 1970s, that had Nixon been duly tried, convicted and sentenced, the fantasy that Mr. Trump is to be held above the law, would never have got a foot in our door.

Advertisement

Now, I must agree with Ms. Goldberg that if Mr. Trump is not indicted, tried and, if properly found guilty, sentenced under the law, the fantasy of the president’s impunity will be given an enormous boost and the door will be open to another, possibly even more lawless, president. Yes, Mr. Trump’s fans will be enraged if he is convicted. Perhaps some of them will resort to violence. But compared to the end of democracy, it is the lesser of two evils. By far.

— Thaddeus Paulhamus, Parkville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.