The irrational nature of Trump followers is painfully clear | READER COMMENTARY

I rarely agree with columnist Jonah Goldberg but I must give him credit for his outstanding article on Donald Trump’s so-called “charisma” (“The paradox of Trump’s charisma,” Aug. 24).

Mr. Goldberg’s citing of Mr. Trump’s many contradictions, which seem to raise no questions at all in the minds of his followers, suggests that many of them cannot be persuaded by rational argument. As Mr. Goldberg puts it, when Mr. Trump is at his most indefensible that’s when the irrationality of his defenders becomes most intense.

What are we to make of this irrationality which is apparently immune to anything the former president says or does? It’s not as if irrationality has never polluted the political process before. But the magnitude of its persistence in millions of the Trump faithful reveals a deep-seated anger that had long been smoldering until Mr. Trump arrived on the scene. What Mr. Trump has done is give permission to his followers to express this anger in unprecedented ways (such as the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol), revealing a weakness in mainstream America’s ability to cope with the machinations of an obvious demagogue. His repeated stoking of the MAGA base has not only unleashed the threat of mob violence but actual fears of civil war.

No single individual should have so much influence over the fate of a nation regardless of his or her political position. That itself should give pause to Mr. Trump’s followers. But it does not.

At present, there seems to be no way to defuse the chaos that Trumpian charisma has wrought, suggesting we may be heading for a very bumpy future.

— Howard Bluth, Baltimore

