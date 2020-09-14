Trump’s unfitness for office apparent - again | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump is recorded by Bob Woodward as stating “I don’t want to create panic, as you say, and certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence. We can to show strength.” So he didn’t want to let the public know what he actually knew about the lethality of the COVID-19 virus because he didn’t want to create panic, but he is perfectly willing to smear his Democratic opponent by spreading lies and seeding panic by telling voters it will be the end of democracy in the United States as we know it if Joe Biden is elected (“Trump’s own words in Bob Woodward book refocus attention on his handling of the coronavirus,” Sept. 10).
Even worse, he makes baseless claims without a shread of evidence about election fraud and undermines the public’s confidence and trust in the very institutions we must rely on to assure fair and free elections. And he makes not-so-subtle statements lending support to armed militia groups confronting protesters and taking the law into their own hands.
Yet when he has the clear evidence that COVID-19 will have a devastating effect on the physical and economic well-being of the country if it is not dealt with effectively, he chooses to keep the information to himself for fear of creating panic. What other ills have to befall this country before the majority of voters realize this man is neither morally nor intellectually fit to be president of the United States?
Joseph “Jody” Landers, Baltimore
