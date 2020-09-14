Trump’s unfitness for office apparent - again | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump is recorded by Bob Woodward as stating “I don’t want to create panic, as you say, and certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence. We can to show strength.” So he didn’t want to let the public know what he actually knew about the lethality of the COVID-19 virus because he didn’t want to create panic, but he is perfectly willing to smear his Democratic opponent by spreading lies and seeding panic by telling voters it will be the end of democracy in the United States as we know it if Joe Biden is elected (“Trump’s own words in Bob Woodward book refocus attention on his handling of the coronavirus,” Sept. 10).