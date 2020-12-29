xml:space="preserve">
Trump’s decisions are thoughtless | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 29, 2020 5:11 PM
President Donald Trump, flanked by astronauts and officials, speaks before signing an executive order reinstating the National Space Council with the goal of sending American astronauts back to deep space during an event on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C..
How far we’ve come. Where once the values and wisdom behind presidential decisions served to inform and result in actions, concern and empathy for others, President Donald Trump’s decisions have displayed demeaning, “poor me,” politicized retributions stemming from a “my way or the highway” posturing (”Trump’s capitulation on pandemic relief is no cause for celebration,” Dec. 28).

“Father Knows Best” has become that of “Father No’s Best.” You better agree with me, or else. How sad.

Michael Jothen, Phoenix

