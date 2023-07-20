Hold Trump accountable for putting Obamas in danger | READER COMMENTARY

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Taylor Taranto, circled in yellow, enters the U.S. Capitol through the Upper West Terrace door on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Capitol riot suspect who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges. (Justice Department via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Let me get this straight: Donald Trump summons his MAGA followers to attempt an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor Taranto heeds his call and is charged with multiple misdemeanors and felonies, some involving firearms, as a result (”Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules,” July 12).

Then Trump publishes what is presumably the address of Barack and Michelle Obama’s home on his social media platform. We may assume that this was not to aid autograph seekers but rather an effort to put the Obamas in harm’s way. The hapless Taranto is arrested the same day while stalking the Obama family home with guns, ammunition and a machete in his van.

Poor Taranto is being held behind bars awaiting trial because he was judged to be “a danger to the community if released.” Meanwhile, Trump, who put him up to all of his crimes, walks free.

Isn’t Trump a greater danger?

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

