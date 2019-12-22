President Donald Trump’s supporters condemn his impeachment as an attempt to nullify the 63 million votes cast for him in 2016 (“Nancy Pelosi demands more details on impeachment trial before handing the matter over. Mitch McConnell blasts charges as unfair and pledges Senate defeat,” Dec. 19).
That sounds like a lot of votes until you remember that 74 million Americans voted against him. Mr. Trump won only 46 percent of the votes cast in 2016. That is less than either Bill Clinton in 1996 (49 percent) or Richard Nixon in 1972 (61 percent).
Anyway, when the Founders wrote impeachment into the Constitution, they did not intend it to be used against unelected presidents!
Paul Romney
