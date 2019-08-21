Trump caves to the NRA again

Despite huge bipartisan support for improving and expanding background checks as well as other measures, including the banning of army-style assault weapons, President Donald Trump once again appears to be siding with the NRA and changing his tone and supporting nothing that will help stem the gun violence in this country (“Once again, Trump gives mixed signals on background checks for gun purchases,” Aug. 8).
Is anyone surprised at his duplicity?
Jon Jacobson, Ruxton
