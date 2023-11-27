Sure, Mencken foresaw Donald Trump, but twice? | READER COMMENTARY

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gather to hear him speak during a rally, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave) (Bryon Houlgrave/AP)

Our great Maryland prognosticator, H. L. Mencken, predicted in 1956 the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and the insanity of the Republican Party. It scares me to death to think that such a prediction could repeat itself (”Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump, lauding his border policies,” Nov. 20).

Here are his exact words from “On Politics: A Carnival of Buncombe,” his collection of political columns:

“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

