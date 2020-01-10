Politics aside, I often wonder about the morality of people who support President Donald Trump (“Whom do anti-Trump Christians support for president?" Jan. 9). I fail to understand how any devoted Christian can support a man who uses terms like dog, pig, clown and other choice words to describe women.
Just recently, he said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is not playing with a full deck." He has stated in the past that as a celebrity he can pretty much do as he pleases, like start kissing women without permission or just grabbing them by their private areas and get away with it. To justify it he claims it is only “locker room talk." I don’t care in what room the comments are made, a good Christian should not accept a person who continually addresses other people in a manner that is contrary to the teachings of the church.
I wonder what the Lord you are praising would think about that. And as for Donald Trump, grow up. You are not a 15-year-old in a locker room.
Bob Eberwein, Middle River
