Trump’s mental stability remains bigger question | READER COMMENTARY

I write as a U.S. Army veteran who handled nuclear warheads on tactical missiles in West Germany during the Cuban Missile crisis in October 1962. Many of us remember how fearful that was. But, top to bottom, on both our and the Soviet sides, the order to lock and load nukes, and then to stand them down, showed a system, and leaders, that was under control.

Today as I read yet again of Donald Trump and colleagues facing multiple indictments (”Donald Trump has been indicted in a fourth case,” Aug. 14), this time in Georgia, I am wondering if ongoing coverage of all this alleged criminality is allowing us to forget the far more important issue of Donald Trump’s mental competence. Because our survival is at stake. Obviously, civilized and moral people should be concerned about his alleged rape, fraud, witness tampering, and mishandling of national secrets, among others. But as human beings on a nuclear-imperiled planet, shouldn’t we be far more concerned about his presidential capacity?

We rigorously test the mental balance of civilians and military handling nuclear weapons. So why not the same test for a candidate commander in chief who has the power to order their use to evaporate the world as we know it? Really, can our planet hazard a morally inarticulate, self-relevant leader in control, nuclear and otherwise?

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

