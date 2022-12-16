Use of Trump photo with state GOP coverage was inappropriate | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, right, gives the thumbs up to his then-fiancé Nicole Beus, as the couple enters the room hearing Donald Trump is ahead in Florida during the 2016 Maryland GOP Victory Party at the BWI Marriott on Election Day. Nicole Beus Harris was recently selected as chair of the Maryland Republican Party. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette). (Paul W. Gillespie, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Accompanying Jeff Barker’s article, “Nicole Beus Harris selected Maryland GOP party chair as former lieutenant governor candidate Schifanelli cries foul” (Dec. 12), was a very outdated photo of former President Donald Trump. This is misleading in the extreme.

Trump did not attend the state Republican Party’s fall convention, the event covered in the article, and had no involvement in the proceedings. The photo misleads casual viewers to believe that he holds sway over the Maryland GOP. Nicole Harris’s election as chair, instead of a more right-wing candidate, shows that the party represents a broad spectrum of Republicans.

— Steve Wilson, Elkridge

