Donald Trump is not a martyr | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump speaks following his court appearance over an alleged hush-money payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty) (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

If you listen to Donald Trump, you might just conclude that he is the most persecuted and aggrieved person since Jesus Christ. The greater the attempts to hold Trump accountable for his alleged criminality, whether tax fraud, obstruction of justice or illegal document handling, the more he fashions himself as a victim of political persecution and portrays himself as a martyr (”Surprise (not)! Trump responds to felony charges with rage and bluster,” April 5).

As we approach the Easter holiday, let us not forget that there are few political leaders who are as irreligious as this man. Trump tries to project himself as being a martyr, but he is not. His victimhood is manufactured as a vehicle to attract sympathy and donations, nothing more. Any comparison to Jesus is a travesty and a grotesque distortion of reality.

— Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

