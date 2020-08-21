Protect our elections | READER COMMENTARY

There are lots of ways to steal an election. Donald Trump, many Republican politicians and Vladimir Putin seem to be trying them all in the United States: voter suppression, fear, chaos, the U.S. Postal Service, foreign attacks and interference, collusion, delaying and cancelling elections and refusing to leave office after defeat (”Baltimore County election officials urge voting by mail, plan to request 31 voting centers on Election Day,” August 19).
Around the world, elections are stolen almost routinely, often by dictators in countries that claim to be democracies. If that’s the rule, we are the exception — until now. What makes American democracy unique is our ability to peacefully transfer political power on a regular basis. Al Gore in 2000 and Dick Nixon in 1960, each had good reasons and the legal right to challenge the results after losing their presidential race. But each very different man representing very different political parties knew that a challenge would divide the people and harm the country permanently, so they conceded.
Most adult Americans know that losing can be painful and, sometimes, unfair. But they understand why they must shake hands, congratulate the winner and smile through their pain. But, like no other American president, the current White House occupant has neither the character nor the intellect to put country first in critical moments. What this fact means is that we, the people, from every political party, must rise up, avoid ostrich-like instincts and protect our most prized national possession: trust in free and fair elections. Failure is not an option.
Roger C. Kostmayer, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.