Protect our elections | READER COMMENTARY

Around the world, elections are stolen almost routinely, often by dictators in countries that claim to be democracies. If that’s the rule, we are the exception — until now. What makes American democracy unique is our ability to peacefully transfer political power on a regular basis. Al Gore in 2000 and Dick Nixon in 1960, each had good reasons and the legal right to challenge the results after losing their presidential race. But each very different man representing very different political parties knew that a challenge would divide the people and harm the country permanently, so they conceded.