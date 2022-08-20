The political right has gone completely nuts | READER COMMENTARY

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022. (Tribune News Service) (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Proof positive that the political right has gone completely loony! The picture that accompanies the commentary, “Threats toward judges out of order” (Aug 18), shows a woman waving a large flag that shows Donald Trump as — wait for it — Sylvester Stallone. It’s even a Sylvester Stallone with rippling muscles, a shredded muscle shirt and a Big Gun.

The right has obviously taken up residence in La La Land.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

