The political right has gone completely nuts | READER COMMENTARY

Proof positive that the political right has gone completely loony! The picture that accompanies the commentary, “Threats toward judges out of order” (Aug 18), shows a woman waving a large flag that shows Donald Trump as — wait for it — Sylvester Stallone. It’s even a Sylvester Stallone with rippling muscles, a shredded muscle shirt and a Big Gun.
The right has obviously taken up residence in La La Land.
— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville
