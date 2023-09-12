More fact-checking on Donald Trump, please | READER COMMENTARY

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The commentary by Charles Blow grabbed my attention as he expressed something that I have long noticed — that Democrats hold off on criticizing Donald Trump’s views or even correcting his blatant falsehoods (“Charles M. Blow: Dignified silence doesn’t work against Trump,” Sept. 7).

Last month, Trump said that climate activists are worried about an eighth of an inch sea level rise over the next 100 to 200 years. The sad reality is that it is on schedule to take between 100 weeks to 100 months to occur.

— Gus Mancuso, Laurel

