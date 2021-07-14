Any list of liars ought to include Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

It is amusing to see Cal Thomas accuse White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki of lying about Republicans and defunding the police (“Democrats blame Republicans for defunding the police,” July 8).
Mr. Thomas quotes Thomas Jefferson: “He who has permitted himself to tell a lie once finds it much easier to do it a second and then third time ‘til at length it becomes habitual …” Would Mr. Thomas ever consider that this might apply to former President Donald Trump who has lied almost every day for eight months that the election was stolen and that he was duly elected?
A little balance would help in Mr. Thomas’ editorializing.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
