Vatz is wrong to excuse Donald Trump’s lies and his supporters for accepting them | READER COMMENTARY

Yes, all politicians lie to us sometimes, and, no, Joe Biden is not perfect. But can we accept four more years of Donald Trump dividing our nation and with his relentless lies? His supporters back him because they want what he says he will get for them — an end to abortion, more conservative judges, lower taxes; and he’ll even build a wall. If that’s what you want, then I understand why you would put up with what Dr. Vatz describes as Mr. Trump’s “vile style and dishonesty." I just have a very hard time respecting anyone for it.