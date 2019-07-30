Plenty of people think Trump is right about Baltimore

We’ve also got to examine political motives and not attribute “good” motives to anyone who is not Mr. Trump. And, Mr. Rodricks, if you don’t see that the words in your column do nothing to alleviate the flow and concomitant housing of immigrants on our Southern border, nor give an avenue for those with different voices a chance to have their say in the chaos that afflicts our city, then, sir, we can’t help you.