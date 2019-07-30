Plenty of people think Trump is right about Baltimore

In titling his column “People who refuse to see or hear Trump’s racism in attack on Baltimore are beyond reach, but here goes” (July 28), Dan Rodricks has obviously made up his mind.
“I’m right,” he avers, “and if you think I’m not, you must not be seeing Baltimore as it really is.” Well, Mr. Rodricks, WBFF did a viewer survey and found that 93% of the viewers agreed with Mr. Trump’s assessment, while 7% disagreed. I can see you scoffing since WBFF is a Fox channel, but what about WBAL. Their poll of viewers showed that 95% agreed with Mr. Trump’s assessment.
No sense trying to convince you, of course, since you’re going to ignore the outburst of Rep. Elijah Cummings that precipitated Trump’s response, and with some ingrained loyalty to a city that is as bad as it gets in America. You’re going to make the whole thing about race. Frankly, Mr. Rodricks, we’ve got to stop looking at the color of speakers and tweeters and start reading and hearing their words.
We’ve also got to examine political motives and not attribute “good” motives to anyone who is not Mr. Trump. And, Mr. Rodricks, if you don’t see that the words in your column do nothing to alleviate the flow and concomitant housing of immigrants on our Southern border, nor give an avenue for those with different voices a chance to have their say in the chaos that afflicts our city, then, sir, we can’t help you.
Phyllis Gunkel
