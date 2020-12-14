xml:space="preserve">
Thanks, President Trump, for teaching Americans how not to behave | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 14, 2020 1:42 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters face off during a Make America Great Again rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.. Some supporters of President Trump are certain the election was fraudulent. Others aren't so sure. What becomes of their skepticism has important implications for American democracy. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

I don’t like Donald Trump. I didn’t vote for him. However, I want to thank him for my continued education these past four years (”Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against Trump’s attempt to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the state,” Dec. 14).

During this period, I have gained a better appreciation of civil and constitutional law, state and federal voting laws, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of rights, science versus dogma, the power and responsibilities of the U.S. Senate and House, white privilege, global relationships, immigration policies and the difference between democracy and dictatorship. Also, I’ve learned about group collusion.

As anyone can see, I have a lot to thank Mr. Trump for. However, my greatest learning was the need for, and power of, my personal vote. Thanks again, Mr. Trump. And good luck in your next job.

Thadius Sale, Baltimore
