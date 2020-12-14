Thanks, President Trump, for teaching Americans how not to behave | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t like Donald Trump. I didn’t vote for him. However, I want to thank him for my continued education these past four years (”Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against Trump’s attempt to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the state,” Dec. 14).
During this period, I have gained a better appreciation of civil and constitutional law, state and federal voting laws, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of rights, science versus dogma, the power and responsibilities of the U.S. Senate and House, white privilege, global relationships, immigration policies and the difference between democracy and dictatorship. Also, I’ve learned about group collusion.
As anyone can see, I have a lot to thank Mr. Trump for. However, my greatest learning was the need for, and power of, my personal vote. Thanks again, Mr. Trump. And good luck in your next job.
Thadius Sale, Baltimore
