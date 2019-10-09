President Donald Trump just announced a unilateral breach of our promises of protection and support for the Kurds who fought and died to help us reduce the threat of ISIS and protect America and the world (“Who are the Kurds, and why does Trump’s decision remind them of past American betrayals?” Oct. 8). This could be a genocide death sentence for all Kurds at the hands of Turkey or drive them into the arms of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The world is witnessing betrayal and treachery by the United States of America. Betrayal of the Kurds, betrayal of our allies, betrayal of our country and its reputation, and betrayal of democracy.