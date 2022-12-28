What if Trump had simply conceded? | READER COMMENTARY

In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

What if Donald Trump had graciously conceded in November, 2020 to Joe Biden, thanked his supporters, wished them well, and quoted Ted Kennedy’s concession speech from 1980 (when he bowed out to President Jimmy Carter at the Democratic National Convention)?

“For me, a few hours ago, this campaign came to an end,” Kennedy told his supporters. “For all those whose cares have been our concern, the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.”

Advertisement

I wonder where Trump’s 2024 campaign would be now.

— Geoffrey Greif, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.