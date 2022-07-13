Trump would face tough juries in Georgia or D.C. | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally endorsing Republican candidates Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images) (RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

A recent letter on this page opined that Donald Trump would likely be acquitted if criminally charged if even one of his supporters was on the jury (”Would a jury ever convict Donald Trump?” July 8). After 40 years of trial practice, I beg to differ.

First of all, any Trump supporters on such a jury could, at most, force a mistrial as a consequence of the lack of a unanimous verdict. Moreover, the venues in which Mr. Trump would be tried — the District of Columbia or Fulton County Georgia — are significant Democratic strongholds where sympathy for Mr. Trump is rare.

I predict that if the former president is indicted, he will move for a change of venue, and if that is denied, he will take a bench trial. That is what I would advise him to do rather than face a jury in either Fulton County or D.C.

— Dennis Whelley, Baltimore

