I would like to preface the following opinion by stating that politically I’m slightly right of center and at times among those who can become tiresome of the media’s incessant criticisms of President Donald Trump (“Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi’s death,” Oct. 29). That being said, I would like to state that my reaction to his comments following the military operation that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was one of revulsion and disgust (“Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in U.S. military raid in Syria, Trump announces,” Oct. 27).
His statement that: “He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” was not only crude and insensitive, but it was politically stupid as well. Yes, I’m among tens of millions of Americans who can be categorized as dog lovers. I would think that some of the president’s staunchest supporters are as well. Disrespecting our canine companions is not overly prudent.
First and foremost, the similarity between al-Baghdadi’s death and that of a dog’s totally escapes me. The ISIS leader blew himself up; whoever heard of a dog committing suicide ? Dogs don’t take their own lives, but far too many lose their’s through human neglect, abuse and stupidity. Comments like this do nothing to help with this problem.
Mr. Trump’s statement that this ruthless terrorist “died like a dog” has what some would see as having a certain macho ring to it and might bolster his pathetic tough guy image. In reality, it seems to directly imply that dogs lack courage and are therefore somehow worthy of scorn and contempt. Of course, the exact opposite is true. A dog’s bravery, loyalty and fortitude is boundless as are its inability to hold a grudge, its lack of vindictiveness and its being devoid of an ego. Too bad these qualities seem hard to detect in our commander-in chief.
Robert Carter, Severna Park
