Mr. Trump’s statement that this ruthless terrorist “died like a dog” has what some would see as having a certain macho ring to it and might bolster his pathetic tough guy image. In reality, it seems to directly imply that dogs lack courage and are therefore somehow worthy of scorn and contempt. Of course, the exact opposite is true. A dog’s bravery, loyalty and fortitude is boundless as are its inability to hold a grudge, its lack of vindictiveness and its being devoid of an ego. Too bad these qualities seem hard to detect in our commander-in chief.