First, of course, the prospect of going to the precipice of armed conflict with Tehran is deadly serious. But under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, based on pretexts every bit as dubious as the current narrative of an “imminent threat” from General Soleimani’s forces, we didn’t move to the edge of the cliff, we plunged cleanly overboard into the successive disasters of Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, resulting in thousands of American deaths, literally millions of lives shortened or destroyed in the targeted countries and trillions of dollars wasted. No new wars have begun since Jan. 20, 2017. Please tell me again, just who has a problem with impulse control?