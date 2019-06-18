What is Trump really doing in Iran?

Along with the carrier Lincoln and a bunch of other military assets, the Trump-Bolton-Pompeo troika has sent four B-52 bombers to the Middle East ("U.S. and Iran need to pull back from the brink of war,” June 17).

Why did they send them? In my opinion, not to bomb 12-man Islamic Guard squads in Iraq or Syria, not to bomb Tehran (thank goodness!) but to attack Iran's underground nuclear facilities. Each plane can carry two 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs capable of penetrating 22 feet of concrete or 100 feet of earth. Short of atomic bombs, the U.S. has no other weapon which can accomplish such a mission.

In my opinion, the confusing reports of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman are part of the build-up to a "Gulf of Tonkin" type pretext to sell to a gullible U.S. public and press to justify the use of the B-52s. As much as anyone, I don't want to see Iranian possession of nuclear weapons, nor anyone else, for that matter. However, the consequences of bombing Iran's nuclear facilities rather than trying to renegotiate the April 2015, six-country agreement would label our country as an untrustworthy, pariah state for decades to come.

Herman M. Heyn, Baltimore