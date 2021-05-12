Let us never forget liar-in-chief Donald Trump - and his co-conspirators | READER COMMENTARY

Does anyone really doubt that had the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 been more successful that either Donald Trump or other Republicans would have overruled their own supporters, declared that the election was freely decided, the Democrats won fairly and then ceded power? Of course not, President Trump would happily be tweeting his way through his second term, and Sen. Mitch McConnell would still be majority leader if their party had been just a little more successful at suppressing votes or at overturning the 2020 election.