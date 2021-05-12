Let us never forget liar-in-chief Donald Trump - and his co-conspirators | READER COMMENTARY

David Zurawik is right to argue that the media should neither forget nor allow us to ignore the evils of Donald Trump’s presidency (”Media must not let us forget evils of the Trump era, no matter how unpleasant to revisit,” May 4), especially the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Our country has two major parties — one committed to advancing a center-left agenda and one that would rather destroy our democracy than lose power. The media should not pretend that the two are equivalent either in legitimacy or in their aims.
Does anyone really doubt that had the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 been more successful that either Donald Trump or other Republicans would have overruled their own supporters, declared that the election was freely decided, the Democrats won fairly and then ceded power? Of course not, President Trump would happily be tweeting his way through his second term, and Sen. Mitch McConnell would still be majority leader if their party had been just a little more successful at suppressing votes or at overturning the 2020 election.
I’d like to “never see this gang of revisers, liars and deniers on my screens…again,” as well, but as long as they’re with us, the media cannot consistently continue to hold Republican politicians to a lower standard than Democratic politicians. Mr. Trump was called “presidential” anytime he gave a speech without explicitly insulting any ethnic or religious groups. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is expected to be able to cogently explain his legislative priorities, foreign policy and political strategy. Similarly, Mike Pence is remembered for his “courage” for not being actively seditious on Jan. 6 while that basic level of patriotism is simply assumed for Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Republican “moderate” of the week is Rep. Liz Cheney for having the bare minimum level of honesty that is a prerequisite to be a Democratic representative. As long as that double standard continues, voters will continue to be misled about what each party stands for.
Chris Nutt, Baltimore
