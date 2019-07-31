When Trump insulted Baltimore, he insulted all of America

We are Democrats and Republicans, blacks and whites, females and males, old and young, old timers and newbies (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” July 27). We are small business owners, nurses, teachers, government contractors, doctors, artists, lawyers, barbers and everything in between who live in row houses, whose lives are as inextricably connected as the walls we share between us. We look out for one another and tend to each other’s gardens and pets, collect mail and deliveries for one another when one of us is traveling. We walk, bike, ride and drive through the neighborhoods of Baltimore every day and see its beauty and ugliness, its peace and chaos, its prosperity and devastation, its affluence and poverty. We are Baltimore and we are the United States of America. We love and live in this city and in this country with its paradoxes.