According to the American Press Institute, only 29% of Americans subscribe to newspapers. If more Republicans read a newspaper, I wonder if their loyalty to President Donald Trump might waver at least a bit.
Take the Nov. 27 edition of The Sun. One headline read: “Border Patrol rejected flu shots for migrants.” The article reported that at least three children died of the flu in the months after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency refused to vaccinate children in migrant detention facilities, despite a strong recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control to do so.
Two pages later, “UN raises critical alarm on climate” states that U.S. “energy-related CO2 emissions rose 2.7% last year, after a gradual decline. That increase came as the Trump administration continues to roll back Obama-era climate regulations.” An op-ed in the same paper said regulations proposed by the Trump administration would take food stamp eligibility away from hundreds of thousands across the country.
This is just one day. We’ve had about 1,100 such days so far. Impeachable offenses are bad enough but cruel, inhumane and destructive policy actions are even worse. I wish more Americans were paying attention to mainstream news.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
