Trump’s self-absorption has proven contagious | READER COMMENTARY

There is one more theme that has bubbled up strongly since Donald Trump has become omnipresent in our lives. That is, in line with Trump’s well documented predilection for total self-absorption, we have become, as a people, ever more hyper-individualistic (”Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds,” April 3).

Unlike many societies, such as in the Far East where the collective good is an important driver of behavior, here in the United States individual needs have always reigned supreme, except in times of national crisis. Not only has Trump moved us away from the notion of sublimating our needs to the collective good, but we can also no longer even agree with any real unanimity as to what even constitutes the common good.

Trump’s influence may soon implode in a cavalcade of additional indictments. But even if he is denied the Republican presidential nomination, the residue of his impact on our society will stay with us for a very long time.

— Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

