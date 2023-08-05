Is there ever a breaking point for Trump loyalists? | READER COMMENTARY

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. The indictment of Donald Trump for attempting to overturn his election defeat is a new front in what Joe Biden has described as the battle for American democracy. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Donald Trump has now been criminally indicted three times, impeached twice and found liable by a jury of sexually assaulting a woman (”Takeaways from the Donald Trump indictment that alleges a campaign of ‘fraud and deceit,’” Aug. 2).

The mainstream Republicans who still support him are seemingly brainwashed by his hate rhetoric and nonstop election denying. Incredibly, they do not care about his fascist agenda that threatens our nation’s democracy.

Will there ever be a breaking point in Trump’s behavior when they realize he is dangerous or will they continue to be willing accomplices in his quest for absolute power?

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

