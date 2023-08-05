Latest indictment unlikely to derail Trump | READER COMMENTARY

A supporter holds an image of former President Donald Trump as he rides in a limousine with a presidential seal on the door outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The indictment of former President Donald Trump will come to no avail (”Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” Aug. 3). Trump’s lemming-like supporters seem to increase with the many charges against him.

A June Marist poll showed that 76% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, consisting of white people, evangelicals, the uneducated and middle class, still support him. His appeal? As with any demagogue, the messianic allure is emotional with no basis in fact.

Even the popular governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is floundering in his campaign seeking the Republican presidential nomination. Why? According to Abe Greenwald, writer for Commentary magazine, “Trump turns politics into a theatrical combination of pro wrestling and reality TV, which the bland DeSantis cannot match.”

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

